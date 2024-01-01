|
Vittoria Nero d'Avola Contesa dei Venti 2021
Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, blueberry, pomegranate, raspberry, juniper and carob.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
8 months in steel tanks, 9 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Cold cuts, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Mushroom soups, Legume soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2024