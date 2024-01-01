Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, licorice, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and raspberry.

16 months in cask, at least 12 months in bottle.


