|
Friuli Colli Orientali Ribolla Gialla 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Ribolla Gialla
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, plum, citrus fruits, pineapple and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
8 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Vegetable and fish appetizers, Risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2024