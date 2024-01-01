Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and nettle followed by aromas of broom, peach, pineapple, green apple, pear, plum, bell pepper and sage. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and nettle followed by aromas of broom, peach, pineapple, green apple, pear, plum, bell pepper and sage.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.

8 months in steel tanks. 8 months in steel tanks.

