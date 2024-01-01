|
Friuli Colli Orientali Sauvignon 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Sauvignon Blanc
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of gooseberry, elder flower and nettle followed by aromas of broom, peach, pineapple, green apple, pear, plum, bell pepper and sage.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of gooseberry, peach and pineapple.
8 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Fried fish, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2024