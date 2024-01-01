|
Friuli Colli Orientali Friulano 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Friulano
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, plum, pineapple, peach and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and almond.
8 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2024