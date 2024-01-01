|
Friuli Colli Orientali Pinot Bianco 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Pinot Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and plum followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, jasmine, lemon, pineapple, peach and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
8 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2024