Sicilia Rosato Rosachiara 2022
(Sicily)
Frappato (50%), Nero d'Avola (50%)
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
Brilliant onion skin pink and nuances of onion skin pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and plum followed by aromas of cyclamen, strawberry, peach and apple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and plum.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 12.5%
Pasta with fish, Stewed fish, Stewed white meat, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|November 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2018
| ✧✧✧✭
| October 2019
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2021
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2024
| --