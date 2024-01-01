|
RS Metodo Classico Brut
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Chardonnay
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, apple, citron, pear, pineapple, plum, grapefruit and beeswax.
Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, apple and citron.
Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for 36 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Vegetable and mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|November 2024