|
Sicilia Rosso Pigi 2021
(Sicily)
|
Syrah (60%), Cabernet Sauvignon (40%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black currant, plum and black cherry followed by aromas of violet, blueberry, blackberry, chocolate, tobacco, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, plum and black cherry.
18 months in steel tanks, 9 months in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Roasted meat, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| November 2024
| --