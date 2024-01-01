Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency. Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and honey followed by aromas of dried apricot, peach jam, quince jam, date, candied fruits, citrus fruit peel, lavender, caramel, walnut husk and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.

Fermented and aged in barrique.


