Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
×
Home Page Events Wine Guide Wine of the Day Aquavitae Wine Places Guide Podcast Polls EnoGames EnoForum Serving Wine Alcohol Test
DiWineTaste on Twitter DiWineTaste on Instagram DiWineTaste Mobile for Android DiWineTaste Mobile for iOS Become a Registered User Subscribe to the Mailing List Tell a Friend About DiWineTaste Download DiWineTaste Card
About Us Write Us Back Issues Advertising General Index
Privacy Policy
 
☰ Menu



 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

  Friuli Colli Orientali Verduzzo Friulano Cratis 2020, Scubla (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali Verduzzo Friulano Cratis 2020

Scubla (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Verduzzo Friulano
Sweet Wine Sweet Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Intense amber yellow and nuances of amber yellow, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of raisin, dried fig and honey followed by aromas of dried apricot, peach jam, quince jam, date, candied fruits, citrus fruit peel, lavender, caramel, walnut husk and vanilla.

Sweet and round attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of raisin, dried fig and honey.

Fermented and aged in barrique.

Alcohol: 12%

Confectionery, Hard and piquant cheese

Suggested glass Sweet Wines 14 °C
(57 °F)
(Sweet Wines)

November 2024


 Share this wine       Vote this wine in Wine Parade

Other Scubla's wines 


Also available on mobile devices: https://www.DiWineTaste.com/mobile

Wine List



DiWineTaste Polls
How do you choose a wine for a food?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
What kind of wine do you like having in November?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   
How do you consider your knowledge about wine?


Result   Other Polls

 Share this poll   


☰ Menu

Privacy Policy

Download your free DiWineTaste Card  :  Test your Blood Alcohol Content  :  Follow DiWineTaste Follow DiWineTaste on Twitter Segui DiWineTaste su Instagram

Download DiWineTaste
Copyright © 2002-2024 Antonello Biancalana, DiWineTaste - All rights reserved
All rights reserved under international copyright conventions. No part of this publication and of this WEB site may be reproduced or utilized in any form or by any means, electronic or mechanical, without permission in writing from DiWineTaste.