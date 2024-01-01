|
Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Tenuta Fizzano Il Crocino 2020
Chianti Classico (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (90%), Colorino (10%)
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and dried violet followed by aromas of dried rose, blackberry, raspberry, cocoa, licorice, tobacco, leather, mace, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
20 months in cask, at least 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|November 2024