Sicilia Grillo SurSur 2022
(Sicily)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, peach, melon and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
2 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Crustacean and vegetable crustaceans, Risotto and pasta with vegetables and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|November 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| March 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| November 2024
| --