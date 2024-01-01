|
Friuli Colli Orientali Malvasia Lo Speziale 2022
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Malvasia Istriana
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, broom and hawthorn followed by aromas of chamomile, pear, peach, plum, citrus fruits and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and peach.
8 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|November 2024