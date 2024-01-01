Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Friuli Colli Orientali Malvasia Lo Speziale 2022, Scubla (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali Malvasia Lo Speziale 2022

Scubla (Italy)

Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Malvasia Istriana
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, broom and hawthorn followed by aromas of chamomile, pear, peach, plum, citrus fruits and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and peach.

8 months in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 14%

Fish and crustacean appetizers, Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed crustaceans, Eggs, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

November 2024


