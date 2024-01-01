Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Brilliant greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of green apple, broom and hawthorn followed by aromas of chamomile, pear, peach, plum, citrus fruits and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of green apple, pear and peach.

8 months in steel tanks.


