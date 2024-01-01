|
Vignis 33
(Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
|
Sauvignon Blanc, Friulano, Pinot Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and elder flower followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, medlar, pineapple, citrus fruits, peach, nettle, plum and almond.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and medlar.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
11 °C
(51 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|November 2024