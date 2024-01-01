|
Friuli Colli Orientali Bianco Pomèdes 2021
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Pinot Bianco (60%), Friulano (30%), Riesling (10%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, apricot and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pear, plum, peach, grapefruit, hazelnut, butter, beeswax, almond, vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, apricot and pineapple.
Fermented in cask and barrique, 8 months in cask and barrique, 10 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms and fish, Roasted fish, Roasted white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|November 2024