Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, apricot and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pear, plum, peach, grapefruit, hazelnut, butter, beeswax, almond, vanilla and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, apricot and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pear, plum, peach, grapefruit, hazelnut, butter, beeswax, almond, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, apricot and pineapple. Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, apricot and pineapple.

Fermented in cask and barrique, 8 months in cask and barrique, 10 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle. Fermented in cask and barrique, 8 months in cask and barrique, 10 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.

