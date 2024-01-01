|
Cerasuolo di Vittoria Classico Il Para Para 2020
Cerasuolo di Vittoria (Sicily)
|
Nero d'Avola (60%), Frappato (40%)
Red Wine
Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, dried rose, blueberry, strawberry, carob, tobacco, black pepper, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
18 months in steel tanks, 9 months in cask, 6 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|November 2024
Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| October 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| November 2024
| --