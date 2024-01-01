|
Friuli Colli Orientali Rosso Scuro 2019
Friuli Colli Orientali (Friuli-Venezia Giulia)
Merlot (80%), Refosco dal Peduncolo Rosso (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black currant, black cherry and plum followed by aromas of violet, iris, blueberry, blackberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, licorice, vanilla and eucalyptus.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black currant, black cherry and plum.
18 months in barrique and cask, 10 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|November 2024