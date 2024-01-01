Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and raspberry followed by aromas of dried violet, rose, blueberry, pomegranate, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, mace, licorice, leather, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.

16 months in cask, 20 months in bottle.


