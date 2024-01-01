|
Sannio Coda di Volpe 2022
Sannio (Campania)
|
Coda di Volpe
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, chamomile, citrus fruits, pear, peach, pineapple, juniper, hazelnut and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed meat with mushrooms, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --