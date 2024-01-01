Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apple and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum, peach, pineapple, medlar, hazelnut, almond and mineral. Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apple and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum, peach, pineapple, medlar, hazelnut, almond and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and plum.

4 months in steel tanks. 4 months in steel tanks.

