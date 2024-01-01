|
Costa d'Amalfi Furore Bianco 2023
Costa d'Amalfi (Campania)
|
Falanghina (60%), Biancolella (40%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of pear, apple and citrus fruits followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum, peach, pineapple, medlar, hazelnut, almond and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pear, apple and plum.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2024
| --