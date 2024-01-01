Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and geranium followed by aromas of violet, plum, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry and pomegranate.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and plum.

Aged in steel tanks.


