|
Sannio Piedirosso 2022
Sannio (Campania)
|
Piedirosso
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, strawberry and geranium followed by aromas of violet, plum, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry and pomegranate.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, strawberry and plum.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Stuffed pasta with meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --