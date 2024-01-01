|
Costa d'Amalfi Furore Rosso 2023
Costa d'Amalfi (Campania)
Aglianico (50%), Piedirosso (50%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and rose followed by aromas of violet, pomegranate, raspberry, blueberry, blackberry, carob and vanilla.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and pomegranate.
6 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --