|
Aglianico del Taburno 2019
Aglianico del Taburno (Campania)
|
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, raspberry, carob, chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
1 year in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| April 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2020
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2022
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --