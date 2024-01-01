|
Bacco 2022
(Sardinia)
Carignano
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet. carnation, arbutus berry, blackberry, carob, chocolate, tobacco, myrtle, juniper, rosemary, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.
12 months in cask.
Alcohol: 14%
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2024
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2024
| --