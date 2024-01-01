Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency. Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blueberry followed by aromas of violet. carnation, arbutus berry, blackberry, carob, chocolate, tobacco, myrtle, juniper, rosemary, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blueberry.

12 months in cask.


