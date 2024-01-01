|
Sannio Greco 2022
Sannio (Campania)
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and hawthorn followed by aromas of broom, pear, pineapple, citrus fruits, peach, medlar and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
4 months in steel tanks, 3 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13%
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --