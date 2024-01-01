Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, pear, medlar, peach, linden, almond and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.

Fermented in cask. Partially aged in cask.


