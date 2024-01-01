|
Vermentino di Gallura Superiore Maia 2023
Vermentino di Gallura (Sardinia)
|
Vermentino
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citrus fruits, pear, medlar, peach, linden, almond and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
Fermented in cask. Partially aged in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Mushroom soups, Stewed fish, Sauteed white meat, Stuffed pasta
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| ✧✧✧✧
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2020
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| July 2021
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2024
| --