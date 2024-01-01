|
Falanghina del Sannio Taburno 2022
Falanghina del Sannio (Campania)
Falanghina
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, pineapple, peach, plum, lesser calamint and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of pera, apple and pineapple.
4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta and risotto with fish, Sauteed fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✭
| April 2016
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --