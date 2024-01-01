Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, pineapple, peach, plum, lesser calamint and hazelnut. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of pear, apple and broom followed by aromas of hawthorn, citrus fruits, pineapple, peach, plum, lesser calamint and hazelnut.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of pera, apple and pineapple. Persistent finish with flavors of pera, apple and pineapple.

4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 4 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

