Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, gooseberry and nettle followed by aromas of acacia, jasmine, elder flower, white rose, apricot, pear, peach, pineapple, citron, apple, grapefruit, tomato leaf and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, gooseberry and apricot.

Fermented and aged in cask for at least 3 months.


