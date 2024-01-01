Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Alto Adige Bianco Stoan 2022, Cantina Tramin (Italy)

Alto Adige Bianco Stoan 2022

Cantina Tramin (Italy)

(Alto Adige)
Chardonnay (70%), Sauvignon Blanc, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Bianco (30%)
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

(Alto Adige)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, gooseberry and nettle followed by aromas of acacia, jasmine, elder flower, white rose, apricot, pear, peach, pineapple, citron, apple, grapefruit, tomato leaf and vanilla.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, gooseberry and apricot.

Fermented and aged in cask for at least 3 months.

Alcohol: 14%

Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Broiled crustaceans

Suggested glass Bodied and Mature White Wines 12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)

December 2024


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2002   ✧✧✧✧     December 2003       --    
2021   ✧✧✧✧     June 2023       --    
2022   ✧✧✧✧     December 2024       --    

