Alto Adige Bianco Stoan 2022
(Alto Adige)
Chardonnay (70%), Sauvignon Blanc, Gewürztraminer, Pinot Bianco (30%)
White Wine
Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, gooseberry and nettle followed by aromas of acacia, jasmine, elder flower, white rose, apricot, pear, peach, pineapple, citron, apple, grapefruit, tomato leaf and vanilla.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing roundness.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, gooseberry and apricot.
Fermented and aged in cask for at least 3 months.
Alcohol: 14%
Pasta with fish and mushrooms, Stewed white meat, Stewed fish with mushrooms, Broiled crustaceans
Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
December 2024
Other Vintages
DiWineTaste
Readers
2002
✧✧✧✧
December 2003
--
2021
✧✧✧✧✭
June 2023
--
2022
✧✧✧✧✭
December 2024
--