|
Cannonau di Sardegna Riserva Fola 2020
Cannonau di Sardegna (Sardinia)
|
Cannonau
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of black cherry, blueberry and plum followed by aromas of violet, blackberry, raspberry, arbutus berry, chocolate, carob, tobacco, cinnamon, thyme, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, blueberry and plum.
Aged in cask.
|
|
Alcohol: 14.5%
|
Broiled meat and barbecue, Roasted meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| May 2020
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| August 2021
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2023
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2024
| --