Alto Adige Pinot Nero Riserva Maglen 2021
(Alto Adige)
Pinot Nero
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, carnation, plum, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, cinchona, incense, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
12 months in barrique, 6 months in cement tanks, at least 6 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Roasted white meat, Roasted fish, Stewed white meat, Cheese
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Bodied or Mature Red Wines)
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2024
| --