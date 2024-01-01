Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency. Brilliant ruby red and nuances of ruby red, moderate transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, carnation, plum, chocolate, tobacco, cinnamon, cinchona, incense, graphite, vanilla and menthol.

Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.

12 months in barrique, 6 months in cement tanks, at least 6 months in bottle.


