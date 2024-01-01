|
Aglianico del Taburno Riserva Vigna Cataratte 2018
Aglianico del Taburno (Campania)
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black cherry and blackberry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, tobacco, cocoa, leather, licorice, mace, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, black cherry and blackberry.
18 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| April 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2022
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --