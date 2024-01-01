|
Aglianico del Taburno Rosato 2022
Aglianico del Taburno (Campania)
|
Aglianico
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, strawberry, apple and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blackberry.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Fish soups, Mushroom soups, Stewed fish with mushrooms
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧
| April 2016
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✭
| December 2024
| --