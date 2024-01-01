Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent. Intense cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, strawberry, apple and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blackberry.

Aged in steel tanks.


