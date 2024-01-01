|
Costa d'Amalfi Rosato 2023
Costa d'Amalfi (Campania)
|
Aglianico (50%), Piedirosso (50%)
| Rose Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
|
Brilliant cherry pink and nuances of cherry pink, transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and strawberry followed by aromas of rose, cyclamen, blackberry, blueberry, pomegranate and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and strawberry.
4 months in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish soups, Pasta with dish, Sauteed white meat, Roasted fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Young and Crisp Rose Wines)
|
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --