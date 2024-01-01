Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, apple, pineapple, pear, grapefruit, plum, hazelnut, butter, croissant, praline and hints of vanilla.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, citron and hazelnut.

Fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for about 40 months.


