  Franciacorta Satèn Brut 2019, Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta Satèn Brut 2019

Ricci Curbastro (Italy)

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Chardonnay
Sparkling Wine Sparkling Wine Score: ✧✧✧✧

Franciacorta (Lombardy)
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, apple, pineapple, pear, grapefruit, plum, hazelnut, butter, croissant, praline and hints of vanilla.

Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of banana, citron and hazelnut.

Fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for about 40 months.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed crustaceans, Roasted fish

Suggested glass Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)

December 2024


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
N.V.   ✧✧✧✧     January 2007       --    
N.V.   ✧✧✧✧     January 2010       --    
2004   ✧✧✧✧     December 2010       --    
2006   ✧✧✧✧     December 2010       --    
2008   ✧✧✧✧     December 2013       --    
2010   ✧✧✧✧     December 2014       --    
2013   ✧✧✧✧     December 2017       --    
2018   ✧✧✧✧     September 2022       --    
2019   ✧✧✧✧     December 2024       --    

