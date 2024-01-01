|
Franciacorta Satèn Brut 2019
Franciacorta (Lombardy)
|
Chardonnay
| Sparkling Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of banana, acacia and bread crust followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, apple, pineapple, pear, grapefruit, plum, hazelnut, butter, croissant, praline and hints of vanilla.
Crisp and effervescent attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of banana, citron and hazelnut.
Fermented in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged on its lees for about 40 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta and risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed crustaceans, Roasted fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Mature and Vintage Classic Method Sparkling Wines)
|
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| January 2007
| --
|N.V.
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2010
| --
|2004
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2010
| --
|2006
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2010
| --
|2008
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2013
| --
|2010
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2014
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2017
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2022
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2024
| --