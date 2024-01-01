Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage. Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent, fine and persistent perlage.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, banana and bread crust followed by aromas of grapefruit, melo, tangerine, pear, pineapple, plum, peach, hazelnut, butter, croissant, praline, beeswax, mineral and hints of vanilla.

Effervescent and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, banana and grapefruit.

A small part of the base wine ferments in barrique. Refermented in bottle and aged in its lees for at least 80 months.


