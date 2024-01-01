|
Sannio Fiano 2022
Sannio (Campania)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, pear, citron, peach, kiwi, medlar and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
Aged in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Broiled white meat, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| April 2016
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2020
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧❂
| December 2022
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --