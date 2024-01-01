|
Costa d'Amalfi Ravello Bianco 2023
Costa d'Amalfi (Campania)
Falanghina (60%), Biancolella (40%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, jasmine, broom, pineapple, plum, citron, hazelnut and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
4 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Pasta with fish, Fried fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
