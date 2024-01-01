|
Tiros 2017
(Sardinia)
|
Sangiovese (85%), Cabernet Sauvignon (15%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, black currant and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, peony, blueberry, cocoa, licorice, tobacco, leather, undergrowth, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of plum, black currant and black cherry.
12 months in barrique, at least 3 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 15%
|
Game, Roasted meat, Braised and stewed meat, Hard cheese
|
|Suggested glass
|
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| June 2019
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2024
| --