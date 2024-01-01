|
Aglianico del Taburno Riserva Grave Mora 2017
Aglianico del Taburno (Campania)
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Deep ruby red and nuances of garnet red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of plum, blackberry and black cherry followed by aromas of dried violet, blueberry, strawberry, cocoa, tobacco, leather, tar, licorice, mace, pink pepper, graphite, vanilla and menthol.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, full body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of plum, blackberry and black cherry.
18 months in barrique, 12 months in bottle.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Game, Roasted meat, Stewed and braised meat, Hard cheese
|Suggested glass
18 °C
(64 °F)
|(Full Bodied and Very Mature Red Wines)
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2012
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --