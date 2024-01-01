Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, apricot and kiwi followed by aromas of hawthorn, linden, elder flower, citrus fruits, pear, peach, pineapple and hay.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, apricot and kiwi.

Aged in steel tanks. Produced with PIWI grapes. (Pilzwiderstandfähig)


