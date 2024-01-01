|
Sebino Bianco Zero Trattamenti Residui 2021
(Lombardy)
Bronner, Helios, Johanniter, Solaris
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, apricot and kiwi followed by aromas of hawthorn, linden, elder flower, citrus fruits, pear, peach, pineapple and hay.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, apricot and kiwi.
Aged in steel tanks. Produced with PIWI grapes. (Pilzwiderstandfähig)
Alcohol: 11.5%
Risotto with fish and crustaceans, Sauteed crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2016
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2017
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧
| June 2021
| --
|2020
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2022
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --