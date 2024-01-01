|
Falanghina del Sannio Taburno Libero 2019
Falanghina del Sannio (Campania)
Falanghina
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✧
Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and pineapple followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pear, peach, citrus fruits, medlar, lemon balm, honey, vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.
A small part ferments and ages for 6 months in barrique.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with mushrooms, Roasted fish, Stewed white meat, Broiled fish, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|December 2024
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2020
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| December 2022
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧✧✧
| December 2024
| --