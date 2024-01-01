Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Intense straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, plum and pineapple followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, pear, peach, citrus fruits, medlar, lemon balm, honey, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Very persistent finish with long flavors of apple, plum and pineapple.

A small part ferments and ages for 6 months in barrique.


