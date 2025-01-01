Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Maremma Toscana Bianco Santa Chiara 2023, Moris Farms (Italy)  

Maremma Toscana Bianco Santa Chiara 2023

Moris Farms (Italy)

Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Trebbiano Toscano (60%), Ansonica (40%)
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum and pineapple.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 13%

Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Eggs, Dairy products

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

January 2025


Other Vintages
  DiWineTaste Readers
2018   ✧✧     December 2019       --    
2021   ✧✧✧     May 2022       --    
2023   ✧✧✧     January 2025       --    

