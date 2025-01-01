|
Maremma Toscana Bianco Santa Chiara 2023
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
|
Trebbiano Toscano (60%), Ansonica (40%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧❂
|
Intense greenish yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of apple, pear and peach followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, plum and pineapple.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and peach.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Fish and vegetable appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|2018
| ✧✧✭
| December 2019
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧❂
| May 2022
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧❂
| January 2025
| --