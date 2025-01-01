|
Eleanico Bianco 2023
(Campania)
|
Coda di Volpe
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pera and plum followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, peach, pineapple and tangerine.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.
5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Vegetable and fish appetizers, Pasta and risotto with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Eggs, Dairy products
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2025