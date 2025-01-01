Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pera and plum followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, peach, pineapple and tangerine. Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pera and plum followed by aromas of broom, hawthorn, peach, pineapple and tangerine.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable. Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum. Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and plum.

5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle. 5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.

