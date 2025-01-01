|
Cilento Fiano Crai 2023
Cilento (Campania)
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of greenish yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, peach and pineapple followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, chamomile, citrus fruits, pear, plum, linden and hazelnut.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, peach and pineapple.
5 months in steel tanks, 2 months in bottle.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Pasta with fish, Sauteed white meat, Sauteed fish, Mushroom soups, Vegetable flans
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✧✭
| September 2016
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2016
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧✧
| September 2016
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --