|
Alto Adige Pinot Bianco Riserva Berg 2022
(Alto Adige)
|
Pinot Bianco
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧✭
|
Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, pineapple, passion fruit, plum, hazelnut, mint, vanilla and mineral.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and grapefruit.
Fermented and aged in cask for 10 months.
|
|
Alcohol: 14%
|
Pasta with fish, Risotto with crustaceans, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Fried fish
|
|Suggested glass
|
12 °C
(53 °F)
|(Bodied and Mature White Wines)
|
|January 2025