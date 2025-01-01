Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent. Pale straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing, refined and elegant, starts with hints of apple, pear and grapefruit followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, peach, pineapple, passion fruit, plum, hazelnut, mint, vanilla and mineral.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, pear and grapefruit.

Fermented and aged in cask for 10 months.


