Maremma Toscana Rosso Mandriolo 2023
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
Sangiovese (80%), Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, Petit Verdot (20%)
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧❂
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean and pleasing, starts with hints of black cherry, raspberry and geranium followed by aromas of violet, plum, black currant and blueberry.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and raspberry.
Aged in cement tanks.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Meat appetizers, Legume soups, Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat
|Suggested glass
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2011
| ✧✧✧
| May 2013
| --
|2012
| ✧✧✧
| November 2013
| --
|2013
| ✧✧✧
| June 2014
| --
|2014
| ✧✧✭
| May 2015
| --
|2015
| ✧✧✧
| May 2016
| --
|2016
| ✧✧✧
| June 2017
| --
|2017
| ✧✧✧❂
| January 2019
| --
|2018
| ✧✧✧❂
| December 2019
| --
|2019
| ✧✧✧❂
| January 2021
| --
|2022
| ✧✧✧❂
| June 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧❂
| January 2025
| --