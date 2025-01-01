|
Monferrato Rosso Ancura Na Vota 2023
Monferrato (Piedmont)
|
Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, plum, blueberry and graphite.
Properly tannic and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blackberry.
Produced by carbonic maceration.
|
|
Alcohol: 13%
|
Pasta with meat and mushrooms, Sauteed meat, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Mushroom soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
16 °C
(60 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|
|January 2025