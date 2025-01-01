Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency. Deep ruby red and nuances of purple red, little transparency.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of cherry, raspberry and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, cyclamen, plum, blueberry and graphite.

Properly tannic and crisp attack, however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of cherry, raspberry and blackberry.

Produced by carbonic maceration.


