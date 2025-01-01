|
Piscriddi 2023
(Campania)
Aglianico
| Red Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✧
Intense ruby red and nuances of ruby red, little transparency.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of black cherry, plum and blackberry followed by aromas of violet, rose, raspberry, blueberry, incense and graphite.
Properly tannic attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, pleasing crispness.
Persistent finish with flavors of black cherry, plum and blackberry.
5 months in steel tanks.
Alcohol: 14%
Stuffed pasta with meat and mushrooms, Stewed meat with mushrooms, Broiled meat and barbecue, Mushroom soups
|Suggested glass
17 °C
(62 °F)
|(Young Red Wines)
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2013
| ✧✧✧✭
| September 2016
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✧
| January 2025
| --