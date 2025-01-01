Wine Culture and Information since 2002 - Volume 23
  Elcione Bianco 2023, Tenuta Vitalonga (Italy)

Elcione Bianco 2023

Tenuta Vitalonga (Italy)

(Umbria)
Chardonnay (40%), Grechetto (30%), Pinot Grigio (30%)
White Wine White Wine Score: ✧✧✧

(Umbria)
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and banana followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, broom, citron and plum.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.

Aged in steel tanks.

Alcohol: 12.5%

Pasta with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Vegetable soups

Suggested glass Young and Crisp White Wines 10 °C
(50 °F)
(Young and Crisp White Wines)

January 2025


