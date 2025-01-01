|
Elcione Bianco 2023
(Umbria)
|
Chardonnay (40%), Grechetto (30%), Pinot Grigio (30%)
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭❂
|
Brilliant straw yellow and nuances of straw yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, pear and banana followed by aromas of acacia, hawthorn, broom, citron and plum.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, banana and citron.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 12.5%
|
Pasta with crustaceans and vegetables, Sauteed fish, Sauteed white meat, Dairy products, Vegetable soups
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2025