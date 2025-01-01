Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent. Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.

Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pineapple and peach.

Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.

Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.

Aged in steel tanks.


