|
Maremma Toscana Ansonica Amor 2023
Maremma Toscana (Tuscany)
|
Ansonica
| White Wine
|Score: ✧✧✧✭
|
Brilliant golden yellow and nuances of golden yellow, very transparent.
Intense, clean, pleasing and refined, starts with hints of apple, plum and pear followed by aromas of hawthorn, broom, citron, pineapple and peach.
Crisp attack and however balanced by alcohol, good body, intense flavors, agreeable.
Persistent finish with flavors of apple, plum and pear.
Aged in steel tanks.
|
|
Alcohol: 13.5%
|
Aperitifs, Fish appetizers, Risotto with vegetables, Dairy products, Eggs
|
|Suggested glass
|
10 °C
(50 °F)
|(Young and Crisp White Wines)
|
|January 2025
|Other Vintages
|
|DiWineTaste
|Readers
|2019
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2021
| --
|2021
| ✧✧✧✭
| June 2023
| --
|2023
| ✧✧✧✭
| January 2025
| --